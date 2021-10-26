In the new trailer for A Man Named Scott, the life of music sensation Kid Cudi evolves into a more serious discussion about mental health and the lives he has touched through his music.

This Amazon Original, directed by Robert Alexander, who brought us HBO's The Shop, delves into the life and rhymes of Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi aka Kid Cudi from his from his early days as a rapper being discovered by Kanye West to his first studio release Day N' Night in 2008 to the present where his music has a major impact on fans still to this day.

The trailer gives glimpses into what makes Kid Cudi so important to so many by his simply being real with audiences. In the doc, he discusses how music is an escape and freeing for him. His sincerity shines as he waxes about why his journey into music is so personal.

Everything I make has to help people in some way. - How can I make something that calls out to the broken and the lost? I needed to feel something with the music.

Cudi lays out his fears, doubts, and anxiety of going from a normal guy named Scott from Ohio to being a major influence on the music industry. His rise to fame was a painful one, full of doubt that he was a fraud, the way anyone in his position might feel. Being told that his music changed and even saved the lives of some of his fans lays heavy on his psyche. Cudi put himself out there knowing he helped others before himself, all the while not yet dealing with the rigors of his fame.

I sacrificed the privacy of my life and to put my story out there to help others. That's always been my mission. I'm not done yet.

A Man Named Scott: The Kid Cudi Story will be available to stream on Prime Video November 5, 2021.