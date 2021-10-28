Brad Pitt has suffered a significant loss amid his custody battle against Angelina Jolie.

According to court records obtained by Radar Online, the "Ad Astra" was denied to intervene in the ongoing custody battle.

Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, split in 2016 after 12 years of dating and two years of marriage, resulting in a years-long legal battle that is still unresolved.

The 57-year-old requested that the Court took another look at their drama-filled court case and explained that removing the judge shouldn't affect the joint 50/50 custody Pitt was previously granted.

The denied petition reads, "After more than four years of contentious litigation, every day of which has harmed the children and their father, an important and considered custody decision will be entirely undone as a result of an administrative error that is wholly unrelated to the merits of the custody dispute itself."

Pitt has challenged Jolie's custody win and filed to disqualify the judge presiding over their case and argued that his ex-wife only won because of an unfair technicality.

The previous judge John W. Ouderkirk granted the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" star partial custody of his kids in May, but a couple of months later, the judge was disqualified by a California appeals court because he failed to disclose personal business relationships with Pitt's lawyers.

It is still unclear what Brad Pitt's next step will be, but it seems like the custody battle will go on for a few more years.

Angelina Jolie Parades Kids in 'The Eternals' Screening Worldwide

Angelina Jolie and her kids graced us with another red carpet appearance at the UK Premiere for #Eternals.



Angelina Jolie has been spotted on the red carpet flaunting her kids for the premiere of her latest Marvel movie, "The Eternals."

Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Pax were all smiling with their mom, while Pax was MIA.

The "Maleficent's" two eldest daughters have been spotted re-wearing their mom's gowns on the red carpet.

She told ET last week, "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

The kids haven't been seen publicly with their dad despite his desperate battle to get joint custody once again.

Angelina Jolie's Latest Movie

"The Eternals" movie is based on a fictional race of heroes from beyond the stars.

Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao directs it.

The movie stars Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and many more.

