Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially separated?

Prince Harry and Meghan left their royal lives to live their fairytale marriage in the US. However, they seemingly failed to have a "happily ever after" as Prince Harry reportedly sees his life with his wife as "full of misery" instead.

New Idea reported this week that the Duke of Sussex's mental health issues worsened because of his wife. In fact, he felt his life became a nightmare after moving to a different country.

Prince Harry also reached his last straw when he failed to attend a party where he was supposed to thank the donors who helped them build the statue for his late mother, Princess Diana.

As a result, people speculated that Prince Harry's absence was due to his feud with Prince William. Meanwhile, another reporter said it was because of Meghan's misunderstandings with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

"William is understandably very protective of Kate, and let's not forget that Meghan directly accused Kate of making her cry, rather than the other way round. She then accused Kate of briefing journalists against her, or at least not clarifying the truth of the story. It's a very strong allegation to make publicly," a royal reporter claimed.

Because of these feuds, the Duke of Sussex is said to have grown tired of Meghan. A tipster added more fuel by claiming that Prince Harry thinks everything Meghan touched in her life turned into chaos.

There is also a report that this led to him leaving the house several times to "take a breath and break."

Did Prince Harry Truly Leave Meghan Markle?

Far from what the tabloids claimed, Prince Harry and Meghan publicly showed their happiness, especially when their daughter, Lilibet, was born.



As for the claims of the duke's absence during the recent gathering for Princess Diana, it is not a big deal since Prince William was there to thank everyone on his behalf. He also opened up about the memories that rush back whenever he returns to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex also recently expressed how overjoyed and overwhelmed they felt after Lili's arrival. She shared her story in an open letter to Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and members of the U.S. Congress as part of her advocacy for a comprehensive paid leave program.

It is safe to say that Prince Harry remains in the home he and Meghan built for their family, and no report could prove the rumors about them.

