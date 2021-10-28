People may have forgotten and forgiven Ellen DeGeneres after last year's scandal, where she was exposed for being a mean person.

After all, she already reportedly apologized to her talk show staff, who had at the receiving end of all of her cruelty.

While she addressed the controversy and apologized for it, many have thought that she had already changed.

However, in a new report by Us Weekly, the 63-year-old Emmy award-winning host is reportedly still a mean girl at work despite saying she's working on her behavior and wanting to change for the better.

The outlet said that DeGeneres hasn't changed since she was accused of being a bully to others, especially her staff.

An insider told them, "Ellen is horrible onset. She's not publicly embarrassing staff anymore, but she's cutting people off in hallways and snapping, 'Watch it!' When she's around, everyone knows to steer clear."

In fact, DeGeneres reportedly continues to terminate her "Ellen" staff even for the littlest mistakes.

But one thing she's trying to do now is not to let her mean behavior to be exposed to the media again.

The insider said, "There was a short time when Ellen was acting nice after the allegations first came out. But now she's worse than ever."

Ellen DeGeneres Banished by A-Listers?

Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly furious because her celebrity friends refuse to guest on the final show of her award-winning show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Last month, the National Enquirer reported she invited A-listers to appear on the final season of her show.

Though Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian agreed to make appearances, other A-listers reportedly refused to be part of it because of her scandal.

These big names include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, but they all reportedly "made excuses or turned her down flat."

"Ellen's feeling angry and abandoned. Nobody wants to be associated with Ellen's free-falling reputation right now."

The Truth About These Ellen Stories

However, one should take these reports with a grain of salt.

There's no confirmation or proof that Ellen DeGeneres has returned to her old ways, nor any concrete evidence that she was turned down by the celebrities mentioned above because of her "mean" scandal.

