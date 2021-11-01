Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be living their lives without any restrictions since they withdrew from royal duties last year and moved to the United States; however, their relationship before was hidden from the public, and one phone call made an impact on their lives forever.

According to Express UK, the Duke of Sussex visited his then-girlfriend in Canada in 2016 during Halloween night. Instead of celebrating the evening, the couple was alarmed by a phone call the Prince had reportedly received.

Prince Harry is said to have received the call from his aides at Kensington Palace in the United Kingdom. They called to inform him that his relationship with Markle at the time was about to be publicized.

Per Mirror UK, royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed the story in an unauthorized biography titled "Finding Freedom," in which they noted that the couple was having a "perfect" evening before receiving the call.

The couple, who was dating for four months at the time, is said to have wanted to be a part of each other's favorite holidays leading them to spend Halloween together.

They attended a big costume party at Soho House in Toronto. Prince Harry and Markle reportedly wore Venetian-style masks for attendees to not notice them as they enjoyed the festivities.

Princess Eugenie was also in attendance with her then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

When they were sipping on cocktails and feeling relaxed, the Duke suddenly received a phone call from the UK, and the writers described it as "not a good news."

The Kensington Palace reportedly informed them that a newspaper, which was believed to be Sunday Express, was about to share their relationship with the world the next day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were upset and angry with the news they received.

A few days later, on November 8, 2016, the Prince made a formal statement defending Markle. He pleads with the media to stop the "wave of abuse and harassment" against his girlfriend.

Per Town and Country Magazine, the public assumed that Markle was ready with the trolls and public scrutiny coming her way as she's an actress. However, she clarified a misconception as she was never a part of "tabloid culture."

"I've never been in pop culture to that degree and lived a relatively quiet life." she said in an interview.

The media scrutiny did not hinder the couple's relationship as they got engaged the following year. Markle was introduced to the British public during the time of their engagement as she attended official events with Prince Harry.

The couple tied the knot in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Last year, they stepped down from royal duties and are currently based in Montecito, California, with their two children Archie and Lilibet Diana.

