Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin recently posed with their six children in an Instagram photo that appeared to be a nice and beautiful Halloween photo.

Hilaria shared the photo on her Facebook page, but she was quickly chastised for doing so.

What's the Deal With Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Hatred?

Alec Baldwin unintentionally shot Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust," and the Baldwin family spent the holiday with their six children.

On Sunday, Hilaria got backlash for a post in which she explained how "tough" parenting can be while dealing with her movie actor husband's public tragedy.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least," the 37-year-old former podcast host wrote in the caption.

"Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes...a little hodge-podge...but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart."

However, social media was having none of it.

After inadvertently discharging a pistol with live ammunition, killing the cameraman and injuring the movie director, Joel Souza, the 63-year-old actor has come under heavy investigation.

Hilaria Baldwin was chastised for publishing their family's holiday photos on social media, while Halyna's nine-year-old son would be facing his first Halloween without his mother.

@conchidalquistsaid on Twitter, "Only gushing comments are allowed on her Instagram. The thousands telling her what an insensitive inappropriate post to make didn't quite make it. How did he agree to pose dressed up and grinning for this? Quite unreal."

"Well, decency seems to be an unfamiliar concept for the Baldwin's,"@_kristalsulker said.

@ldstept weeted, "These 2 adults Rhorrible, just horrible. How could they be so insensitive & tone-deaf to post pics? Alec Baldwin shot & killed Halyna Hutchins days ago; her poor son is Motherless & her husband is a widow. But here they Rposting pics. The kids can dress up;but why post pics?"

READ ALSO: Halyna Hutchins Laid to Rest: Cinematographer's Final Words on 'Rust' Set Before Tragic Death Unveiled

Alec Baldwin 'Should Show Some Respect'

Alec Baldwin has also been chastised for criticizing the US government on social media only hours before addressing out on television for the first time since Halyna Hutchins' death.

Social media thinks it's too early for the actor to return to Twitter, with one person saying, "Have several seats, sir. Now is not the time to be on social media."

A second tweeted, "Show respect and don't tweet. Too soon."

"Maybe I thought he would be a little more respectful to the victims...or just people as a whole."

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Mental Health in Jeopardy Following Accidental Shooting, Wife Hilaria Baldwin Afraid