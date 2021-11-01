Alec Baldwin tragically shot Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust."

It wasn't an intended shooting since the Hollywood actor thought the pistol didn't have any live ammunition in it.

Final Words of Halyna Hutchins

Because of Hutchins' death and the injuries the director, Joel Souza, received from the same gunshot that killed the cameraman, Baldwin, the film, and its producers have been thrust into the limelight in recent days.

Indeed, Hutchins was recently found to have warned a boom operator set, "That was no good. That was no good at all."

She was declared deceased a few hours later.

The 42-year-final old's statements, based on conversations with crew colleagues, were published by the Los Angeles Times.

Baldwin apparently prepped for a gunfight scenario inside a church by making sure the camera team captured the angles for the final draw with a.45-caliber Colt revolver only moments before.

"So I think I'm going to take this out, pull it, and say, 'Bang!'" Baldwin reportedly remarked as he grasped the revolver in his hands.

Despite being assured that it was a "cold gun," a live bullet came out of the barrel of the pistol that was meant to be loaded with fake ammunition.

A cold gun is a phrase used in the film industry to describe a weapon that does not contain any live bullets and is suitable for rehearsal usage.

Final Moments of Halyna Hutchins

Halyna Hutchins was instantly hit by the bullet, stumbling backward and falling into the arms of the head electrician.

According to reports, her blood gushed out of his chest.

Meanwhile, Souza collapsed to the ground, according to the Los Angeles Times, yelling, "What the f--- was that? That burns!"

"What the f-- just happened?" the actor said twice as he set the rifle down on a pew.

In the midst of the chaos, someone yelled, "Medic!" and the crew members rushed to Hutchins.

According to the LA Times, the boom operator looked Hutchins in the eyes and remarked, "Oh, that was no good."

Hutchins answered by saying, "That was not a good idea. That was a complete disaster."

Halyna at work on Archenemy.

Halyna Hutchins Laid to Rest

On Friday, the cinematographer was put to rest in a private ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico. It was attended by members of the "Rust" crew.

According to the UK Mirror, Alec Baldwin was present during the funeral.

In Albuquerque, a candlelight vigil was held for Halyna Hutchins, which was attended by her friends and fellow entertainment union members.

