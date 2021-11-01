Ryan Seacrest has been one of the famous celebrity hosts of all time, but his hard work on television and radio is reportedly taking a toll on his physical well-being; is this true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, fans are worried about the "American Idol" host's sudden weight loss.

The report suggests that the reason why Seacrest pulled out from "Live!" is because he's suffering from an ailment that is yet to be publicized.

An insider suggests that it could be "chronic fatigue syndrome." Per Mayo Clinic, this medical condition is considered a complicated disorder determined by extreme fatigue.

In addition to his current state, another source speculated he had suffered a stroke and said people are warning him to give up his career if he wants to be healthy again.

Ryan Seacrest Serious Health Condition Debunked

Following the report, Suggest debunked the issue by noting that Seacrest has not publicly confirmed whether he's suffering from a severe medical condition or not.

In addition, he also appears in his projects like "American Idol" and "Live!" every week.

This is also not the first time the abovementioned publication had written something negative about his health, as they previously published a story saying he's diagnosed with an "incurable disease."

Seacrest reportedly took time off the reality singing competition last year, and production was panicking because he never does this.

The report noted a time when he reportedly had a "shriveled" eye and slurred speech during an episode of the show.

The said condition led his then-girlfriend Shayna Taylor to beg him to stay with her in his place because she's afraid that Seacrest is "working himself to death and wants to take care of himself before it's too late."

The outlet also debunked the rumors, saying that taking a day off from his hosting duties doesn't mean he's suffering from a disease.

Furthermore, his publicist previously confirmed that he never suffered from a stroke after his slurred speech incident saying, "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night... Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

Ryan Seacrest's Team Trying To Slow Him Down Amid Busy Schedule?

According to Us Weekly Magazine, last month, Seacrest's team was reportedly concerned with his "bad shape," so they staged an intervention to let him slow down amid his busy schedule.

However, the host never confirmed whether the rumor was true or not.

