Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been in a relationship over the past ten years and already have children together. However, the latter seems to be not happy with their current label as she wants to take things to the next level; is it true that she's forcing her boyfriend to propose to her?

According to a report published by Life & Style, the actress has had enough with pretending that she's married to Gosling as they already have two daughters and living together.

After spending quarantine together during the pandemic, Mendes reportedly confirmed that her feelings for Gosling are true, and she wants to spend the rest of her life with him.

However, to move forward, Mendes wants to have a ring on her finger to make their relationship official.

A source said the actress has been dropping hints about wanting to get engaged. Gosling reportedly dodged the hint and suggested that they should get matching tattoos instead.

"she was adamant: She wants a ring, and she wants it soon." the source added.

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by saying the couple had been together for a decade, and none of them showed any signs of interest in getting married.

In addition, the couple managed to keep their relationship private over the years, and it's impossible for their friends to spill their dirt to the public.

Furthermore, the outlet slammed the report by saying they have no insight into their relationship at all.

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes' Relationship

According to Insider, the couple first met in September 2011 while filming the drama film "The Place Beyond the Pines." They played the role of former partners that have a child together.

Following their time on set, the pair was spotted several times showing PDA, including a date in Disneyland.

In 2012, when Mendes was a guest on Ellen DeGeneres' show, she dodged personal questions about her connection with Ryan Gosling.

Two years later, news broke out that Mendes was pregnant with the actor's baby. Their first daughter was welcomed to the world, and she was named Esmeralda Amada.

Mendes mentioned that they wanted to keep their relationship private as well as their first child.

"Whether we like it or not, privacy is going to be very difficult for Esmeralda. I think it's unfair but that's our reality. So Ryan and I decided early on to give her as much privacy as we could."

In 2016, they welcomed their second child in Santa Monica, California, named Amada Lee.

