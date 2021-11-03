Kate Middleton is one of the royal family members who's adored by many fans for their fashion choices. The Duchess could light a room in every event she attends just because of the outfit she's wearing. Recently, an expert weighs in, saying she's telling a meaningful message.

According to Express UK, Middleton and Prince William have attended events over the past few days, like hosting receptions for Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Duke's Earth shot Prize.

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen sporting a simple blue gown, while her husband wore a tailored navy suit during COP26 in Glasgow City. The two royals were joined by the Duke of Wales and Duchess Camilla.

Since the Queen couldn't attend the event due to her health scare a few weeks back, Her Majesty delivered a virtual speech from her residence.

Modern color theorist Momtaz Begum-Hozzain claims Middleton's choice of clothing is said to be a sign of "confidence" as she's ready to take on more significant responsibilities because of the Queen's absence.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the expert said blue is "the color of communication" as it helps relate to people surrounding who wears it.

"It helps us listen better, focus and give us confidence," Begum-Hozzain added.

The expert also pointed out the shade of blue that Middleton wore, saying it "shows modesty" as royal blue and other colors within the same palette could be distracting.

"There's a sense of calm about it too in a time of real anxiety. She was helping to reassure the nation." she added.

READ NOW: Delilah Hamlin Reveals Health Struggles That Led Her To Accidentally Overdose Herself

Other Meaning of Colors That Kate Middleton Wore In The Past

In a previous interview with the magazine, Begum-Hozzain also explained several colors that the Duchess wore over the past years.

While visiting Ireland in March 2020, Middleton wore color green, which means relaxation. The expert said the Duchess is "very culturally sensitive" as she always dresses for the occasion when visiting other countries. The color of choice signifies that she wants to feel comfortable and relaxed as events overseas could surround her with many people.

The mom of three has also worn the color yellow, especially the famous "banana dress", which she wore more than once. Begum-Hozzain said it radiates positive vibes as it's the color of sunshine.

The color lilac is also on the list as she previously wore the color during the 2018 Mental Health Summit. Lilac evokes "healing" as it's "soothing and eases depression.

READ ALSO: Pete Davidson Hangs Out With Kim Kardashian For Clout? Specs After Pair Seen Holding Hands Explored