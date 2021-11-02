Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna's daughter with Harry Hamlin, had reportedly overdosed on drugs due to the multiple health problems that she's been battling and struggling with.

On Tuesday, November 2, the 23-year old publicly revealed the tragic news herself as she admitted to having sought treatment recently when she got hooked on Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug she reasoned to be connected to her getting shot with the COVID vaccine.

Daily Mail reported that Hamlin uploaded a very emotional video on her Instagram account. She confessed that she had gotten hospitalized not too long ago after abusing her medical prescriptions.

Delilah Hamlin Overdoses

According to the clip, the drugs that she had overdosed on were, in fact, her prescribed beta-blockers, which she had taken with a handful of Benadryl tablets after determining that she was experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction.

The youth continued to explain that she was "in no way an anti-Vaxxer." Instead, she was suffering from her weak immune system as she believes that the vaccine had triggered her autoimmune diseases scattered in her body to "flare up" and add to her physical health struggles.

"I didn't realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body that basically flared up and triggered a certain autoimmune disease that I didn't know I had," Hamlin stated in her post.

Delilah Struggles with Her Health

Based on an article by People, the eldest daughter of the celebrity couple was diagnosed to have several illnesses, namely Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infection (PANDAS).

She was apparently battling with her extreme panic attacks, mainly caused by PANDAS and resulted in her frequent meetings with her psychiatrist and a long list of medications.

"He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day. So my body got dependent on Xanax," Hamlin said and continued sharing that she had "overdoes on this one medication called propranolol."

Hamlin ended up in a treatment center in Arizona for several weeks after getting rushed into the hospital. She was ordered to leave as soon as possible after being labeled a "medical risk" patient due to her history of encephalitic seizures and other recorded illnesses.



