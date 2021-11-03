Hannah Gutierrez Reed, a "Rust" armorer, and her attorneys gave a horrifying idea of what happened on the day Alec Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by mistake.

Before Baldwin shot the pistol while practicing a scene for their western film, Reed was one of four people who handled it.

Because of what transpired, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the investigation will focus mostly on Reed, particularly how a live round ended there on the set.

In an interview with the "Today" show on Wednesday, the armorer's lawyers, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, stated that the bullets Reed inserted into the rifle that day came from a crate that was only meant to contain fake rounds that were impossible to fire.

They believe the ammo was left unattended from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the day of the shooting, giving a dissatisfied staff member the chance to mix a live bullet into the box.

"We don't sure, however, if that live round originated from that box," Bowlees alleged.

"We're assuming it did," he said, "because we're presuming someone put that live round in that box, which, if you think about it, means the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to be trying to sabotage the set."

"There's no other reason you'd do that, therefore you'd mix the live and dummy rounds together."

The attorneys, on the other hand, made no indication of who could have destroyed Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

"I suppose someone like that would try to damage the set, show a point, and claim they're upset and unhappy."

According to the Los Angeles Times, a few crew members walked off the set just hours before the disaster filming because they were concerned about their safety and were overworked.

"We know that people walked off the set the day before and they're unhappy," Bowles continued, "and the reason they're unhappy is that they're working 12-14-hour days, they weren't given hotel rooms in and around the area, and they had to drive an hour back and forth to Albuquerque, and they're unhappy."

The attorneys insisted that the sabotage took place inside the two-hour limit.

The attorneys did affirm, however, that what they said on live television was merely one of several hypotheses they have.

The key question in this case is how on earth a live round got into that weapon on set. It was your client who loaded the gun, so how does she explain how a live round got into that gun? -@SavannahGuthrie asks Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, Hannah Gutierrez Reed’s attorneys pic.twitter.com/FStgbSsTEF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 3, 2021

