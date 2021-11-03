It's been a truly wild ride, but we're finally here: Volume 2 of Part 5 of the smash hit Spanish drama Money Heist is finally arriving on Netflix, and if you thought things were intense at the end of Volume 4, think again.

Created by Alex Pina and led by actors úrsula Corberó, Alvaro MorteItziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, and Paco Tous, among others, Money Heist is the latest in a short string of international series to consistently crack the Netflix Top 10 - other popular non-English speaking shows include the French crime drama Lupin and, of course, Squid Game. The entirety of Money Heist was originally entirely in Spanish, and was filmed in Madrid, Spain - though there is an English Dub available on Netflix.

When last we left our ambitious band of bandits, they were less a band of bandits and more a...half--dead mess. Tokyo, we are reminded at the outset of the trailer, is gone, having sacrificed herself to defeat Gandia and the attacking soldiers. Helinski sustained a severe injury in the fight, and Stockholm feels so guilty about shooting Arturo that she's essentially rendered herself useless by taking morphine. Meanwhile, the recently-fired Sierra, having just given birth to a daughter with the help of the Professor, Marseille, and Benjamin, is definitely out of commission.

So with all that going on, what could next season bring? Well, according to the trailer, a lot more pain and heartache, for one thing. Both sides of the coin seem intent on ending this, and this time around the Professor and the gang don't seem too sure of themselves. With half the team gone or injured, will the ingenious mastermind prevail in the end? Or will the gang be captured and brought down? How many of the currently injured characters will make it through? And WHAT will happen to that darling ferret Sophia?

We'll only find out on December 3, when the final part of Money Heist hits Netflix. As it has been for a long time now..."today's the day."