Before marrying Prince Harry and joining the royal family in 2018, Meghan Markle used to work as an actress. The Duchess is popularly known for her performance in the legal drama series "Suits." More recently, the show's creator is spilling all the details on how Markle was on set.

Taking to his Twitter account, Aaron Korsh hosted a fan Q&A where anyone could ask him several questions regarding his personal life and career.

One fan opened up a "controversial topic," asking Korsh how it was like to work with the Duchess.

"what are the things you loved the most about her. I'd love to know how was your experience on set with her," the fan wrote, who appears to be a Meghan Markle fan account.

The creator then gushed about the royal, saying he loved her enthusiasm both on and off set.

"She brightened the mood wherever she was." he went on.

Korsh also revealed a heartwarming thing that Markle did during the beginning and end of every season, writing, "she would always write a note after reading the season opener and finale and it always made my day. Among many other things that paints a picture."

READ NOW: Zayn Malik's Big Legal Move Could Negatively Affect the Future of His Daughter With Gigi Hadid? Lawyer Weighs In On Scandal

Fans Couldn't Agree More.

Many fans took to the reply section of the tweet to express their thoughts about Koresh's description of Markle, saying she's indeed a nice person.

"It shows that she's a really nice person. Being on social media makes me think good, nice, simple people are hard to find," one wrote.

"I can tell she has the kindest heart, I'm glad she had a real life experience that she can always look back and appreciate," one tweeted.

Meghan Markle on 'Suits'

The Duchess of Sussex spent seven seasons on the show and has been one of the beloved characters by fans.

Markle plays the role of Rachel Zane, a woman who started as a paralegal in the firm (season 1 episode 1), who eventually worked her way up to become a lawyer.

She was based in Toronto, Canada, at the time of filming the hit series.

Why Did Meghan Markle Leave 'Suits'?

According to Woman and Home, a royal family member should give up other commitments to focus on working for the firm.

Markle was not an exception as she retired from being an actress after wrapping up the show's seventh season in 2017.

The following year, the Duchess married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped their royal duties last year.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth's Following Royal Engagements Could Give an Update on Her Ongoing Health Crisis, Commentator Claims