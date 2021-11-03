Joe Exotic received terrible news while serving his prison sentence that he immediately launched an appeal for his sake.

Nearly a year after Joe Exotic first entered his prison cell, the zookeeper started seeking his fans' support so that his desired prison release would be approved.

Joe Exotic's Health Issues Worsening?

The 58-year-old disgraced "Tiger King" star - whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage - shared shocking news on Facebook about his current health status. He claimed that his doctor diagnosed him with prostate cancer again and that he is currently waiting for the result of other tests.



"What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice," he penned.

His attorney, John M. Phillips, confirmed the latest biopsy report through a separate post, urging the court to grant him the freedom he needs for him to get the treatments already.

The representative also told a news outlet that he plans to file a motion and request a compassionate release of Joe Exotic from the Texas federal prison. He added that Joe Exotic's case is aggressive enough to lead to death if he gets any delay.

Not The First Request By Joe Exotic, Team

Before the new development rose, Joe Exotic and his representatives had already requested the authorities to allow him to undergo colonoscopy and endoscopy to check his health status. It took him long before he could do so that he called his life something worse than dogs'.

"This is crazy how they put people in here and just let you die. The things that I've seen and the dead people I've seen wheeled out of here is outrageous and it's time that our president and our politicians hear the truth," he said, per The Sun.

At that time, his concerns were his stomach and pelvis, as he always puked and felt pain whenever he peed.

The COVID-19 pandemic also prevented him from accessing medical tests and procedures immediately.

