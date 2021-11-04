Kristen Stewart has recently confirmed that she is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer.

She told SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show", "We're marrying. We're going to do it."

"I wanted to be proposed to. So I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it."

It's unknown when they were engaged, but they fueled marriage speculations when they were photographed wearing rings on their left ring fingers in July 2021.

However, the two may run into issues along the line, particularly in terms of privacy.

Their relationship has always been kept private, but body language expert Judi James told Metro that their public body language, with no PDA, differs from the "passionate and personal moments" they share on social media.

They desire privacy, according to the expert, especially for Dylan, who doesn't seem to like the paparazzi photographing their every step.

Judi also noted a mild type of hand-to-hand contact. Dylan puts her hand over her girlfriend's at one point, giving the idea that she is trying to protect the "Spencer" actress from photographers who could intrude on their private moment.

READ ALSO: 'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed SABOTAGED? Her Lawyers Offer Chilling Theory

Kristen Stewart Fell In Love With Dylan Meyer After Two Weeks of Meeting Her

Many people are curious about who Dylan Meyer is and how they met since their relationship has progressed over the two-year mark and they're finally upgrading their partnership.

They met on a movie shoot six years ago, according to Kristen, who told Howard Stern. Dylan is a scriptwriter and actress who has been in a number of films and television shows, albeit it is unknown which one.

She authored "Miss 2059," "Loose Ends," and "Rock Bottom" for "XOXO" as a writer and executive producer.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer started dating in Aug. 2019 after being photographed kissing in New York.

E! received information from a source close to the situation that while it was simple for the "Twilight" actress to fall back in love with her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell at the time, she was already focused on her current relationship with Dylan.

Kristen has already fallen in love with her after only two weeks of dating.

She told Howard, "It was like really late, and we were in some shitty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f------ in love with you. Done.'"

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Losing Hope In Winning Legal War Against Angelina Jolie?