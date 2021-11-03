During his ongoing legal battle with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is said to have a "big shadow hanging over him."

Despite all of the turmoil and negativity in his life, he is working hard and staying in position as best he can, according to a source who talked to Us Weekly.

Brad Pitt and the 46-year-old "Maleficent" actress were married for two years before announcing their divorce in 2016.

Despite the fact that the former Hollywood power couple was declared legally single in 2019, they are still involved in a court fight over custody of their minor children.

Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Knox and Vivienne, 13, are the children of the two parents. Maddox, their oldest son, is already 20 years old.

The insider revealed, "This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll on Brad."

Pitt is fortunate in that he isn't going through this alone.

"Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he's learned in recovery when times get super tough."

Lisa Stelly Is Said To Be Brad Pitt's Girlfriend

It was reported on October 25 that Brad Pitt was seeing Jack Osbourne's ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Pitt and Stelly were spotted at the Bel Air Hotel over the weekend, according to pop culture blog Deuxmoi (via Radar), according to a tip.

"I'm 99% sure I saw Brad Pitt with Lisa Stelly (Skyler Astin's ex-girlfriend/Jack Osbourne's ex-wife) at the Bel Air Hotel restaurant last night."

"They walked in quickly and were seated in a private booth in the back, so I only got a quick glance."

That may not be the case, according to the same Us Weekly insider.

"He's just not mentally ready and doesn't know when he next will be."

True, he went on "a few dates" and had some fun throughout the years, but for the time being, Pitt is said to be concentrating on himself and his children.

Angelina Jolie Is Using Her Children For Publicity?

Angelina Jolie has been accused of using their children for promotional purposes.

"It's hard to grasp," a source close to Brad Pitt told The New York Post.

"How this behavior of parading them around is in their best interest. Brad never takes the kids out publicly - and he rarely talks about them. "

The kids recently accompanied their renowned mother to the red carpet premieres of "Eternals" in Los Angeles, London, and Rome.

