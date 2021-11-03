Kim Kardashian is reportedly giving Pete Davidson a shot.

After being seen hanging out and holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in Los Angeles during Halloween weekend, the duo fueled romance speculations.

Despite the fact that they were with friends, fans couldn't stop gushing over their apparent relationship. After all, they are two distinct individuals.

Although a source told People magazine that Kim and Pete were simply two pals hanging out, Page Six's insider claimed that they are considerably more than that.

According to their source, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur is fascinated by the "Saturday Night Live" star.

"She is intrigued. She likes him."

When she hosted the hit NBC show "SNL" a few weeks ago, the two enjoyed an on-screen kiss during a skit. This was before they were seen together on the rollercoaster.

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine that the two A-listers get along well.

"Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," further saying they're having fun together.

Not the First Time They've Hangout

The 41-year-old reality star and the 27-year-old comedian have known each other for a long time, even before they became famous.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete were all there for Kid Cudi's birthday dinner in 2019.

Pete remembers believing it would just be Kid Cudi and his manager at that tiny gathering, but suddenly Kanye and Kim, as well as a slew of other celebrities, came.

He joked, "It's not like it's Applebee's. It's Nobu, which is like 77 Applebees."

Kanye, now known as 'Ye,' brought them to a private room and began ordering food that wasn't on the menu, according to Pete.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Gain From The Publicity

According to a source who shared some tea on DeuxMoi, Kim Kardashian didn't ask Pete Davidson's publicist for his phone number until she presented on "Saturday Night Live."

Meanwhile, the "curators of pop culture" were recently polled on their feelings about the Kim-Pete scenario.

Their heated opinions, according to DeuxMoi, are that Kim and Pete are "friends with benefits," that the two are merely pals who are playing it up for the public "because why not?" and that they both have "Big Sister/Little Sister syndrome."

"Big Sister recently found herself a bad guy and received a lot of publicity for it, so Little Sister wants in on that action," she says, alluding to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker, whose relationship is presently consuming the media.

