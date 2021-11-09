Dean Stockwell, an actor, popularly known for his role in the 1989 NBC series "Quantum Leap," has passed away at the age of 85.

The actor, who spent seven decades working in show business, has died early Sunday morning at his home. According to his representative who spoke to TMZ, His cause of death was determined to be of natural causes.

Per IMBd, Stockwell started as a photogenic American child actor in the 1940s. Bill Takacs described him as a boy with a "beautiful, cherubic face with its dimples and his sparkling eyes."

Born in 1936 in North Hollywood, he was already working at the age of seven on Broadway. Even though he began his acting career early, he is still in demand during his middle years.

He is not new to the spotlight as his father, Harry Stockwell, and stepmother, Nina Olivette, were both actors.

Deadline reported that as a young adult, the "Blue Velvet" star made his Broadway comeback for the show "Compulsion" with longtime friend Roddy McDowall.

He was one of the only few actors who were alive and acting during the golden age of Hollywood.

In a span of his 70-year long career, he worked with legends such as Orson Welles in the 1959 film reprised version court drama "Compulsion." He also got a chance to act alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly in the 1945 film "Anchors Aweigh."

All of the actor's film, TV, and Broadway credit under his name paid off. He earned multiple awards, nominations, and praises from renowned award-giving bodies such as the Cannes Film Festival, the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and the Golden Globes.

He was given a chance to work with acting legend Katharine Hepburn; however, on the first day of shooting "Long Day's Journey Into Night," the actress became upset as he showed up with a bottle of vodka.

Later, the two reunite when she finds out Stockwell is feeling cold, so she brings him a coat.

To seal his name as one of Hollywood's biggest stars, he received a Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1992.

After retiring from acting, Stockwell spent his last years creating digitally enhanced photographs and original collages inspired by his friend and fellow artist Wallace Berman.

Under his art name Robert Dean Stockwell, he held his first art exhibit in 2003. His art exhibition includes Gerald Peters Gallery in Dallas, Texas, Santa Monica, New York, Taos, and more.

Dean Stockwell was survived by his wife, Joy Stockwell, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.

