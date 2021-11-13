Darius Rucker has had quite the career starting out as the lead vocalist of '90s group Hootie & the Blowfish before transitioning into his successful solo Country career. While his time in the industry has earned him endless awards and plenty of prized musical instruments to fill his home, its Ric Flair's robe that he is most proud of.

Yup, that's right. Darius Rucker is the very, very proud owner of one of Ric Flair's infamous robes. While he admits he had to pay a pretty penny to get it, he has absolutely no regrets!

"Yes! I do own one of Ric Flair's robes," Darius proudly told Audacy's Coop. "I'll never for get this, it was at the Jimmy V [Valvano] foundation, the cancer foundation - it was at their big party and auction."

He continued, "I'll never forget, I walked in and I saw the Ric Flair robe and I turned to the Hootie boys and I said, 'I don't care what this costs me, I'm walking out of here with that.'"

That's exactly what Darius did as he bid what he leads us to believe was an astronomical amount for the piece.

"It cost me a lot of money... a LOT of money, but it was worth every penny."

So where exactly is this robe now, and why haven't we seen Darius rocking it at any shows? Could he possibly be planning to wear it on the red carpet at this year's 55th Annual CMA Awards?

"Right now, it's in my closet, but I'm building a new house and so when I do that, I'm going to put it in a big display case and make it the center of my man cave," Darius shared. "He's the greatest of all time."

