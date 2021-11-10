Prince William noticeably displayed he was panicking when Prince Harry was about to get married to Meghan Markle.

It has been explored this year how Prince William and Prince Harry started feuding after the older brother talked to him when the Sussexes got engaged. Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the Duke of Cambridge only offered brotherly advice that time, telling Prince Harry not to rush into anything with Meghan.

However, the Duke of Sussex reportedly felt he failed to get his brother's approval and support that he drifted away from him.

Recently, a body language expert explained further what happened between the royal brothers.

Prince William Panicked Over Prince Harry's Future?

Jesus Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, enumerated the three signs Prince William showed that were more than wedding nervousness. Instead, the Duke of Cambridge prominently looked flustered at that time.

In a YouTube video (via Express UK), Prince William first showed warning signs as he walked his brother to the church. Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked confident before his royal wedding.

Instead of being nervous because of the public's participation, the Duke of Cambridge failed to conceal his anxiousness and worries.



Meanwhile, the royal prince started releasing his stress through his right hand by stretching it at least five times.

There were also instances when Prince William looked at his brother without moving his head.

"When you use just your eyes to look to one side, it can be a very subtle signal of nervousness, or being uncomfortable or trying not to draw much attention towards you," he went on.

In the end, Rosas assumed Prince William knew there would be a bumpy rise ahead of the Sussexes' lives that could also bring down the royal family - and it did.

The new explanation came after a source revealed that the brothers' relationship became too stiff and strained. Prince William advised him not to be "in a rush" in marrying Meghan Markle. But Harry refused to listen to him and married the Duchess of Sussex in May 2018 -- only two years since they met in London in July 2016.

Even royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed how Harry blamed his brother for not putting some effort into embracing Meghan in the family.

"Harry felt William wasn't rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so. They had a bit of a fall-out, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort," the royal author disclosed.

