"The Simpsons" has always had a knack for foreseeing events, with the majority of them coming true in real life.

But, according to social media, the cartoon sitcom also predicted the recent Astroworld Festival catastrophe, which claimed the lives of eight people and wounded hundreds more in a stampede.

At about 9:15 p.m., 50,000 people arrived at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, where they began to crush to the front of the stage.

Some others found it impossible to breathe, while others lost consciousness as a result of what happened. Roughly 11 people suffered cardiac arrests on the scene, according to authorities, and about 300 people were treated in all.

The Simpsons' Prediction of the Astroworld Festival Tragedy in Real Life

Users on TikTok and Twitter compared and contrasted a scene from "The Simpsons" with Travis Scott's "Dystopia" painting.

Homer Simpson is shown carrying the American supermarket tabloid "Weekly World News" with a photo of Bat Boy, a fictitious character, in an old 1992 scene from the animated program.

"Bat Boy precisely forecasts the final four," states the front page cover.

The "SICKO MODE" rapper's animated picture on his current song, "Escape Plan," off his "Dystopia" album, appears eerily similar to the one Homer was holding in his hand.

The album cover's resemblance to the front page cover has inspired numerous social media users to think that "The Show" has once again forecasted another future event - especially because Travis released the cover only a day before the much-anticipated show.

Simpsons prediction Travis Scott Astroworld concert. pic.twitter.com/RYHE36TEqG — Edi (@Edi05215930) November 10, 2021

It didn't, however, end there.

Homer and his daughter Lisa Simpson stepped inside a gigantic head that looked like Travis Scott's "Astroworld" album cover in another piece of "The Simpsons"-inspired artwork. The artwork went popular on Twitter and other social media platforms almost immediately after it was shared.

Did the Simpsons predict the Travis Scott concert ? pic.twitter.com/UYKdey2nyY — The Juggernaut (@TheJuggernaut88) November 10, 2021

Fans Share Their Views on the Astroworld Tragedy Predicted by 'The Simpsons'

@Charlkilburn92 wrote, "Astroworld, yet another prediction from The Simpsons. How does this actually keep being overlooked? That's literally Travis Scott as a cartoon portal to hell."

@nanase_fujitsu said, "So the simpsons' predictions were true like the Kobe Bryant's helicopter death and Travis Scott's concert tragedy incident very skerii."

@JSChinas also tweeted, "Crazy how The Simpsons predicted a Travis Scott concert with a stampede. They really do everything first."

