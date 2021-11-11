Last night marked the awards ceremony for the CFDA Awards, the most prestigious fashion awards ceremony in the U.S. Every year judges from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) give awards to some of the most influential people in fashion. Most of those obviously go to fashion designers, but there are two set aside to honor the stars who influence the fashion world: The Face Of The Year Award, and the Fashion Icon Award.

This year, the Fashion Icon Award went to none other than Zendaya, the original Gen Z fashion icon. Winning this award puts the Dune actress in the company of stars such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. Zendaya is the youngest person to ever win this award.

Her doting boyfriend, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, couldn't contain his pride at seeing his MJ conquering the world yet again, singing her praises in an adorable Instagram post:

Another award winner last night was Anya Taylor-Joy, who earned the Face Of The Year Award. What is that award, exactly? Well, it was literally invented for her - she's the first ever person to win it.

"Her on-screen presence is so powerful that she has transcended into the fashion and beauty realm, gracing countless national and international magazines," the CDFA said of the star. "Thanks to her bona fide acting chops, millions around the world are acquainted with Anya Taylor-Joy."

The actresses have both had fantastic years in their careers, and now they're conquering the public space with just as much grace, poise, and, of course, style. Congratulations to both lovely ladies. (And also, to Tom Holland, who literally gets to see Zendaya's fashion iconry all the time.)