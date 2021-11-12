Princess Diana heard more painful words from Prince Charles than expected, one of which had been recorded in a newly unearthed clip.

Before Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced, the Princess of Wales publicly spoke about the struggles she faced as the duke's wife. She also spoke up about her mental and emotional struggles while trying to please her husband despite his infidelity.

Years after she sat for the Panorama interview, a clip seemingly proved that she indeed suffered from Prince Charles' abusive behavior multiple times.

Prince Charles Called Princess Diana "Idiot"

Royally Obsessed podcast recently recalled the moment Princess Diana danced with John Travolta and how Prince Charles reacted afterward.

Royal commentator Rachel Bowie noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales were on their official trip in November 1985 when the famous dance happened. As the media spotlight started focusing on Princess Diana and Travolta, Prince Charles was reportedly left frustrated.

Per Bowie, the heir to the throne, could not accept that he had been outshined by his wife and Travolta's dance during the visit.



When asked what the Prince of Wales felt about his wife's interaction with the American actor, he playfully called her an "idiot."

"I'm not a glove puppet so I can't answer, I'm afraid. I think you enjoyed it, didn't you darling? She would be an idiot if she didn't enjoy dancing with John Travolta, wouldn't she?" Prince Charles continuously said, as quoted by Express.

After replaying the clip, royal commentator Roberta Fiorito said Princess Diana looked uncomfortable after hearing her husband's comment about the dance. Bowie agreed and claimed that Prince Charles' statement was not "very royal" at all.

How The Dance Happened, According to John Travolta

Despite the heartbreaking words Princess Diana received, Travolta revealed the heartfelt reason how he ended up dancing her.

In a clip from "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales," the singer said Nancy Reagan approached her that evening at the White House in 1985 and told him a special request.

"About 10 o'clock at night, Nancy Reagan tapped on my shoulder and said, 'The princess, her fantasy is to dance with you. Would you like to dance with her tonight?' And I said, 'Well of course,'" he said.

He also recalled how his heart started to race before tapping Princess Diana's shoulder and asking her to dance with him.

Princess Diana and Travolta's dance left the whole room clear, and they swayed for about 15 minutes.

