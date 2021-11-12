To protect its members from anyone or anything that could harm them, the Royal family is surrounded by strict security guards. When it comes to food, they also have to follow a shocking protocol to prevent food poisoning.

Former Royal chef and manager of the Welsh Culinary Team Graham Tinsley previously headed catering services for many dinners and state banquets for the royal family and their guests from all over the world.

Tinsley said he cooked for the most prominent members of the firm like Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and more.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, as reported by Express UK, the chef revealed the strict protocols that royal staff follows to protect Her Majesty and other family members from any harm.

"If we were just cooking for the royal family, we weren't always aware of the security. It only changed if there were Heads of State coming over, and then the security was really, really tight," he said.

When catering for the royal family in Wales, he said a satellite kitchen would be set up in Cardiff or Caerphilly Castle.

After cooking the food, it would be transferred into the banquet on foot. If they're cooking for a state banquet, he said all catering staff would "have to meet at a police station and get a motorcycle ride into Cardiff Castle."

He then revealed that the staff is required to put all the food, containers, knives, and kitchen equipment "through an X-ray machine."

Tinsley also said some banquets have code names for security purposes.

Aside from the abovementioned protocols, the former royal chef also revealed one of the Queen's attitudes during high-caliber dinner parties.

He said that Her Majesty does not each much and tends to push her food around the plate because she's entertaining guests throughout the evening.

There are also food items that are banned from the royal kitchen, especially for big occasions. Tinsley said the longest-reigning monarch hates garlic and onions as it is considered bad to eat them whenever she has guests.

Camilla Parker-Bowles previously admitted in Masterchef Australia that she also hates garlic.

"I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no," she said.

