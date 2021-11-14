Meghan Markle could be facing a lawsuit by Samantha Markle, her sister. Again, also because of her book "Finding Freedom." She alleged that her sister Meghan Markle certainly lied about her to the authors of the unofficial biography, which was already controversial right from the start.

Samatha claims she will meet with her legal team on Monday to discuss her possibilities for suing Meghan for "defamation, libel, and slander," as well as "breach of privacy.".

In an interview with the Sunday People, she shared, "I'm speaking to one lawyer in England and one in the US as there are different statutory windows and different issues."

There is little doubt that Meghan's apology to the Court of Appeal on Wednesday after emails were released contradicting a claim that she hadn't worked with the co-authors of Finding Freedom was a shock to her, 57-year-old Samantha says.

Former communications secretary Jason Knauf has published the correspondence, which indicated the Duchess provided him information about Samantha and Thomas Jr. requesting him to pass it on to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

According to Samantha, writing in the third person, Meghan Markle allegedly urged him to say that her siblings had "dropped out of high school" and that she had "never had a relationship with either of them".

She added, "Upon Meghan dating Harry, Samantha changed her name back to Markle and began a career creating stories to sell to the press. She had lost custody of all three of her children from different fathers."

In response to Meghan's accusations, Samantha said she's "looking at suing for defamation in the United States." In addition, due to the one-year statutory defamation window in the UK, she is also looking to investigating Meghan's actions "for breach of privacy and data privacy act breaches."

A subpoena for Jason Knauf's records is warranted. Samantha said the texts Meghan sent to him are proof that she was spreading false rumors about her."

"As far as I can tell, my sister's goal was to keep this family quiet at any costs, which for her is truly horrible. "It's a complete waste of time," she shared.

She explained, "I've never lost custody of any children. I'm a wheelchair user. The documentation showing my name change were communicated with her long before she met Harry, notwithstanding her claims."

