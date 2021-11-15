Every time Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is spotted out and about, she becomes a trending topic on the internet.

The 15-year-old was seen on the red carpet with her four brothers and mother for the premiere of "The Eternals," and the media couldn't get enough of her.

She no longer wears baggy pants and loose shirts to the event, instead opting for outfits similar to those worn by her mother.

However, it appears that her updated fashion sense has served her well.

Modeling agencies are reportedly approaching the renowned adolescent to sign with them, according to Star magazine.

Shiloh was allegedly taken aback by the amount of attention she has been receiving at first, but has now become accustomed to it.

An insider revealed, "They're already reaching out. With parents like Angelina and Brad Pitt, Shiloh will have no trouble snagging a modeling contract."

Because of who she is and how she looks, the famous daughter is estimated to earn around $10 million every year.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt allegedly aspires to be as successful as Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber as a catwalk model, according to a source.

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is said to have no trouble posing and working for companies because she has previously experienced what it's like to be in front of the camera.

Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie: Who Is the More Supportive Parent?

However, Shiloh Jolie-purported Pitt's modeling offers do not have the support of both parents.

Though the former A-list couple is pleased that their daughter is receiving significant offers, they have opposing views on her future.

The "Maleficent" actress's main rule, according to the insider, is to be present for photo shoots and meetings.

The mother of six is said to be very protective of her children.

In contrast, the same cannot be said about the star of "Ad Astra."

According to the insider, Brad believes Shiloh is too young to model and that she should instead get a degree in college.

"He wants to safeguard her from a business that isn't always friendly to the young and innocent," they continued.

The True Story Behind Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Modelling Offers

Given the lack of evidence that modeling agencies have approached the famous daughter, Star's story should be taken with a grain of salt.

Several sites, however, claimed that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt had the appearance of a model and may even become one if she so desired.

