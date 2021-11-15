Lisa Rinna's mother Lois has passed away. Easing COVID-19 restrictions allowed Lisa Rinna to see her mother back in June but due to stroke, Lois has completely departed. Rinna reminds everyone how special her mom was.

After Lois's stroke and subsequent death, Lisa Rinna has paid her respects to her through social media.

Lisa Rinna's mother, died on November 15 at the age of 93. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" actress took to Instagram to share the sad news but also ask for prayers as her "transitions."

Lisa shared a beautiful picture of her mother, with the remark, "Lois DeAndrade Rinna. June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021. "Heaven has a new angel," the caption reads.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke. I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," Rinna then wrote.

A video of Lois dancing to Justin Bieber's "Despacito" remix accompanies the heartfelt text. Lisa Hamlin's daughter, Amelia Hamlin, commented on the picture, "I love you nana, forever," while her older sister Delilah replied, "I love you nan." The fact that Lois had had a stroke before was a sad reminder of how fragile life can be.

This is not the first time that Lois suffered a stroke. Six years ago, she suffered a severe stroke that required months of recovery, but she is one of the fortunate ones, Lisa Rinna said. She was able to walk again, even though she could no longer return to how she was in the past.

""My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful," the RHOBH star revealed.

Before this year, Lisa had never seen her mother face-to-face because of the pandemic. When Lois and her mother were together in June, she posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram. Lisa commented on Instagram at the time, "Seeing my Mom for the first time in a year and a half!!!! SO HAPPY!!!!!!!!"

It was also her birthday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS 93!." the caption further reads.