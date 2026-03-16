Viewers of the 98th Academy Awards on March 15 were quick to comment on Anna Wintour's unusual sunglass‑free appearance on the Oscars stage, with reactions ranging from surprise to outright criticism. The former Vogue editor's brief moment without her signature shades drew widespread discussion on social media.

According to People, Wintour, made one of her few public appearances without her trademark sunglasses when she joined actress Anne Hathaway to present the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Hair and Makeup. The moment was notable given how rarely she removes the iconic accessory in public.

Before online reactions began pouring in, social media users immediately noticed her bare face. "I've never seen Anna Wintour without her glasses," one viewer commented, a sentiment that echoed the surprise of many.

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Another commented on the situation, "Need to know who did what to get Anna Wintour to agree to this." These comments and more underscored how unexpected the moment was for viewers.

Mirror reported that several fans also weighed in on her demeanor during the brief appearance. One viewer posted, "Anna Wintour looking bored and uninterested #mood #oscars," while another echoed the sentiment, "Who invited Anna Wintour? She looked so disinterested! Blah #Oscars."

Some responses were more positive or neutral, with one fan saying they were "obsessed with her nonchalance," and another simply remarking on the rarity of her unsunglassed face.

The remarks reflected a wider trend of Oscars viewers taking to social platforms to describe notable moments from the live broadcast. Some expressed surprise at the deviation from Wintour's usual presentation style, which typically includes her signature dark glasses. Others focused on her body language and overall presence beside Hathaway.

The appearance came amid other memorable highlights of the evening, which included Conan O'Brien hosting and various viral social moments throughout the show.

While Wintour's brief sunglass‑less moment didn't involve any award announcements, it quickly became one of the most discussed facets of the broadcast — even dividing viewers over what her expression and demeanor might have meant.

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