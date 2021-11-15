Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker previously made headlines after they were seen getting touchy during a wedding. Little did fans know, Scott Disick was also present in the same event. Things could get a little awkward as the three were part of an ongoing drama; how did they all interact?

According to E! News, the three attended their close friend Simon Huck's wedding to Phil Riportella over the weekend.

An insider who spoke to the outlet said that the "Flip It Like Disick" star kept his distance from the newly-engaged couple throughout the night.

The tension in the event was said to be awkward as he doesn't want to see the two's PDA and "doesn't want to engage."

Although Scott greeted the couple during the momentous occasion, he spent most of his time "sitting and chatting with friends." He was hanging around Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian almost throughout the evening.

This was not the first time all of them were gathered at the same event, as a separate source told the outlet that the three got together at Kris' birthday a few weeks back.

The insider said Scott finally understands that being around the two will be the "new normal."

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Made a Shocking Scene At the Same Wedding

The recent news comes after the soon-to-be-married couple was called out by fans after publicly showing their affection despite being surrounded by guests.

Claudia Oshry previously took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of the "Poosh" founder "dry-humping" the musician.

In the clip, onlookers gathered to cheer as Kourtney sat on her fiance's lap.

Many fans were appalled by the couple's action deeming it inappropriate and embarrassing.

It's unclear whether Scott Disick witnessed the PDA that he reportedly didn't want to see.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Getting Married In 2022?

According to a source who spoke to Life & Style, fans could expect the couple to tie the knot next year, and Kourtney is reportedly busy planning the momentous event.

The occasion will reportedly be covered by their new Hulu series and will be broadcasted in the future.

However, despite the speculations, the couple has not publicly confirmed an official date for their wedding.

