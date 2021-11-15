Blanca Cobb, a body language specialist, revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William may be thinking, "Maybe it is OK for us," after seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's public displays of love. Of all the things they can learn from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it is this - able to display their affections in public.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, attended the Whitehall service on Remembrance Sunday. Ceremony at the Cenotaph in London was attended by the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, and Prince Edward.

Buckingham Palace revealed that the Queen, who had been advised by physicians to take a two-week break due to an injured back, would not be attending the event.

According to reports, the queen, who heads the United Kingdom's Armed Forces, was resolved to attend the Remembrance Sunday event.

Harry, who has served in the Forces like other members of his family, honoured servicemen and women with Meghan in the US last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in engagements with veterans and their families in New York City and New Jersey.

Body language specialist Blanca Cobb contrasted the Sussexes and Cambridges' public appearances ahead of the commemorations.

It's possible that Harry and Meghan's attitude to PDA has helped William and Kate relax in recent years, according to an interview with Express.co.uk.

She said, "Sometimes it makes me wonder if, because the public has been so receptive of Harry and Meghan's affection, that perhaps [William and Kate] feel like, 'oh, well, maybe it is OK for us to show a little more affection in public'."

Last year, Harry and Meghan took a step back from their royal duties, which the body language expert believes has allowed them to have more flexibility in their relationship now.

In January 2020, the pair announced that they were leaving the Royal Family and moving to North America, where they finally settled in Montecito, California.

According to Ms Cobb, William and Kate are anticipated to follow a tighter set of royal etiquette than Meghan and Harry.

She said, "They're royalty and there's certain rules of decorum when you're in public that they must follow, so, the rules for them are very different." She added, "And now that Meghan and Harry have stepped aside from their royal duties, they can show affection however they want out in public, so they can be even more informal."

"But I think that the rules are just different for William and Kate, based on their positions. But it's nice to see that it's relaxing a little bit," she further said.

