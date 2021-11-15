New husband Paris Hilton's family situation is a little more complicated than anyone expected.

Carter Reum, the 40-year-old hotel heiress's new husband, has a never-before-seen love kid, a source with intimate knowledge of the matter revealed to Page Six, who was born 9 years ago.

A reality star who starred on VH-1's "Secrets of Aspen" and briefly dated actor Mel Gibson is the mother of the little child. She is a native of Chicago, although she now resides in California, with the said child.

"The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so," said a spokesperson for Reum.

Documents from last year indicate that the rich venture entrepreneur signed an acknowledgment of his fatherhood, even though no paternity test was ever performed.

The source said the little girl had been "triggered" by witnessing coverage of Reum's nuptials and felt "left out of her father's life."

"Also, she saw the articles of Paris and Carter talking about starting a family. She felt tremendous rejection and felt left out. She wants to have a relationship with him," said the source.

Due to the success of the company he started with his older brother Courtney, Reum is now worth over $40 million.

There are a number of companies the brothers invested in, including Ring, Rothy's and Snapchat. The late Bob Amsted was the former chairman, president, and CEO of Chicago-based Amsted Industries, one of the country's largest and most valuable corporations, according to Forbes.

In February, the pair, whose relationship was first announced in April 2020, became engaged. He proposed to Hilton on a secluded island after dating her for a year. Jean Dousset created the emerald-cut diamond ring he gave her.

Hilton talked about the relationship with Reum openly in January, telling Mara Schiavocampo on "The Trend Reporter with Mara" podcast, "He's just my dream guy ... [Carter's] 100 percent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby's names and all of that."

She even said she saw him as en route to living the "real" life she so wanted. "So, I'm really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life," she said.

