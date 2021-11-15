Tobey Maguire's name came to the spotlight again as a new epic fan-made poster and announcement of a new official trailer surfaced.

Long before Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" franchise announced its third installment, fans already sparked rumors that Maguire and Andrew Garfield would join their young successor.

Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures Entertainment ever confirmed the news. However, fans continuously created fan-made posters and trailers of the three actors, with one new material recently went viral.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Join Tom Holland?

On Twitter, a fan shared a poster featuring an injured Holland with Doc Ock's arms around him. Some fans approved Holland to be the only "Spider-Man" actor to appear in the upcoming movie. But others also suggested it would have been the best MCU moment if fans would indeed see Maguire and Garfield without being previously spoiled.

However, buzzes about the actors' appearances re-emerged after Sony Pictures announced there would be a new trailer ahead of the December 17 release.

Fans quickly assumed the new trailer would give a hint about Maguire and Garfield, causing them to feel more excited.

The #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer Poster that we fans deserved apart from the one with Tobey and Andrew 🕷️🕸️🕷️ !!!!! pic.twitter.com/0d6DyDf3Qt — Spidey_Updates🕷 (@vr_mcu) November 15, 2021

One said, "if spider-man: no way home does not have tobey maguire and andrew garfield, marvel will have missed such a massive opportunity i am not even joking."

"Ive learned to manage my expectations about Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire being in the film so I dont get my hopes up. However, deep down I believe they will be involved in a big way. That being said, if they arent in the trailer tomorrow, we will riot," another added.

READ ALSO: Alec Baldwin Heartbreak: George Clooney Breaks Silence On 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

In addition, Alfred Molina definitely returns as Doctor Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, although he first appeared on Maguire's 2004 film "Spider-Man 2." Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx already revealed in a now-deleted post that he is returning as Electro. His character appeared in Garfield's "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Fox and Molina's appearance fueled speculations that the next Holland-led superhero film would show a multiverse storyline, bringing back Maguire and Garfield.

Maguire was the first Peter Parker after playing the role from 2002 to 2004. Eight years later, Garfield took over the role in the reboot in 2012 and 2014 before Holland succeeded him two years ago.

Fans can do nothing but wait for now until they finally discover whether the whole "Spider-Man" squad would appear soon.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Divorcing? Couple On Verge Of Losing Everything After College Admission Scandal