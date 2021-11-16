Scott Disick has been single since rumors began swirling that his ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin broke up with her. In earlier reports, he was spotted with Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross; more recently, the "Flip It Like Disick" star seems to have moved on fast as he's reportedly seeing his former girlfriend, Christine Burke.

According to Radar Online, the reality star reignited his lost relationship with the model earlier this week, just a few days after being spotted going out on a date in Malibu with Cross.

Disick was seen hanging out with the model outside of West Hollywood, California. The two appeared to be on a date as he was wearing a black suit and white button-up top. (check out the photos below)

On the other hand, Burke sported a cotton-candy-colored corset with a pair of distressed white denim jeans and latex boots.

Per Daily Mail UK, the couple wasn't alone as friends surrounded them. However, the two of them appear to be closer to one another.

The couple started dating in 2016 when he was 32 and she was 20. They were spotted making out during a yacht party in the South of France.

In a previous report by Entertainment Tonight, an insider said the Kardashian-Jenner family knew his relationship back in 2016, but they haven't approved her yet.

"The family has known about her before these pictures came out," the source said.

At the time of this writing, neither Burke nor Disick have publicly confirmed whether they have a romantic relationship or not.

Scott Disick Spotted With Hana Cross a Few Days Back

A few days ago, Disick was linked to Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend Hana Cross after they were photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu.

The two were not alone as they were surrounded by a group of people.

Beckham and the model broke up in 2019 after almost a year of dating.

Same with the recent reports, the rumored couple has not confirmed their relationship.

The recent news comes after a few months after Amelia Hamlin reportedly broke up with Scott Disick over his alleged DMs with Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Younes Bendjima.

Hamlin's decision was reportedly "sudden and unexpected," and her ex-boyfriend was shocked by the situation.

Aside from the women mentioned above, Disick was linked to a number of women who were much younger than him.

He was previously rumored to have a relationship with Megan Blake Irwin, Ella Ross, Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, and more.

