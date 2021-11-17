A positive news for Travis Scott.

A few weeks after his Astroworld Music Festival catastrophe, which left ten people dead and hundreds wounded, his 2018 album "Astroworld" has lately reached to the top of the Billboard Top 100 chart, according to Forbes.

Following the fatalities on Nov. 5, his album was placed 56 on the chart, a significant improvement above the previous week's position.

Following the incident, the album rose to 50 for the week ending November 13 and again to 39 for the week ending November 20.

Travis Scott was placed 10 on Billboard's Artist 100 list, up from 48 the week before and 56 the week before the Astroworld Music Festival.

The "SICKO MODE" rapper released two new tracks on the day of the show, "Mafia" and "Escape Plan," which ranked 9th and 9th, respectively, on Spotify's US Top 200 list for the week of November 11th.

The Astroworld Music Festival: What Happened?

Over 50,000 concertgoers rushed to the stage, triggering widespread trampling and cardiac arrest in the audience, as well as hundreds of injuries.

Over 125 lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation as of this writing.

The Houston Police Department is presently investigating the festival's failing safety procedures, and the rapper had the authority to halt the concert but chose not to.

However, his lawyer claims that the police should have interfered.

The victims of the incident range in age from nine to twenty-seven years old.

Nobody has been charged as of this writing, although there are numerous outstanding issues about the event organizers' activities.

Travis Scott's Festival Earnings: How Much Does He Make?

Travis Scott has generated millions of dollars through Astroworld Festivals since its inception in 2018.

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend made more than $53.5 million from the event in 2019.

He is expected to earn roughly $65 million for the 2021 event, although the amount would fluctuate depending on the number of casualties and damages.

Travis allegedly intended to issue full refunds to all ticket holders on Nov. 8, as well as compensate for the burial costs of anyone who died during the concert.

According to Stylecaster, the cost of this year's music event might be in the billions of dollars.

