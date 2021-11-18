Brittany Murphy, the late actress and singer, passed away back in 2009. Her untimely death came about due to a bad case of pnemonia. Recently, however, an interview with Murphy from 2003 in Interview Magazine has recently resurfaced. The conversation between Murphy and Drew Barrymore brought some interesting aspects of her death to light; most specifically that the two actresses discussed how they would like to die.

Barrymore: Ok. If you were to die and come back, what would you come back as?

Murphy: As a redwood. What about you?

Barrymore: I feel like I would want to come back as a scientist. I'm really into physics and astronomy right now. But back to you. Next Question. How would you like to die?

Murphy: Painlessly. I'd like to be very, very, very old. With all the technology we're inventing and what they're coming up with scientifically, people are having longer lifetimes. It's scary, but in the same sense it's also very exciting. So I would like to be happy and healthy, and live as long as possible.

This eerie interview shines a new light of tragedy on the untimely death of the famous actress. This interview was recently reposted, reminding us all of the vibrancy and life the performer once held. She lived largely with a recognizable vibrancy. Even in the interview, Barrymore acknowledged, "I like how you turned the question from how would you like to die into how you're going to live. Beautiful."

This beauty carried the performer through her life. She is remembered fondly by all.