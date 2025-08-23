Jason Biggs has brought together his "American Pie" costars for their first reunion in more than 13 years on his TBS show "Dinner and a Movie."

The 47-year-old actor, who played Jim Levenstein in the comedy franchise, reunited with Alyson Hannigan, Mena Suvari, Chris Klein, and Shannon Elizabeth for the special episode that premiered Saturday, August 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The cast members had not worked together since 2012's "American Pie Reunion," which marked the fourth film in the franchise. Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, who co-host the TBS show, began planning the reunion when they first signed on to do "Dinner and a Movie."

Biggs explained that it was important to get some of his friends from the movie to return if possible, and Suvari was the first to step up and agree to participate. He noted that Suvari was followed by Hannigan, Elizabeth, and Klein in joining the reunion.

The reunion exceeded Biggs' expectations, particularly because Suvari brought a bag filled with memorabilia from the original 1999 film. Biggs said he knew they would get nostalgic and take a trip down memory lane, but was surprised when Suvari arrived with items that amazed him.

Suvari, who played Heather in the franchise, had been organizing her collection when she received Biggs' invitation. She explained that she had just gotten new bins from The Container Store to house all of her memorabilia. Her collection included original scripts, cover sheets with addresses, and hand-drawn maps showing where cast members needed to be for filming, since GPS navigation was not available in 1999.

For Suvari, the reunion held special significance. She described "American Pie" as always being such a huge gift for her. She characterized the film's continuing legacy as the greatest gift that many in the entertainment industry would be grateful to have.

Biggs reflected on the unique bond the cast shares after 27 years since the original film. He noted that the success of that movie is something special and unique that only they possess. He compared their relationship to family members who grew up in the same household, noting that despite long stretches between meetings, reconnecting feels immediate and natural.

Both actors expressed interest in participating in future American Pie projects, with Suvari noting that fans have created their own trailers and scripts for potential sequels.