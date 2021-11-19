A new documentary will revisit Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle this year.

Discovery+ will present a two-part documentary, "Johnny vs. Amber," before 2021 ends, Discovery UK confirmed.

According to the streaming company's press release (via The Hollywood Reporter and Variety), the documentary will focus on how they became an A-list couple before going through a damaging divorce and, eventually, a legal battle.

"Johnny's film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image. While Amber's film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster," the statement continued, as quoted by New York Post.

The upcoming documentary, produced by Optomen, will also feature real-life lawyers and people who have been involved in the case. Footages and audio recordings that emerged throughout their libel case in the UK will also be included.

According to Senior Vice President, Planning & Insights, Head of Entertainment, at Discovery Clare Laycock, the series will highlight the story that led to the birth of #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard. She also applauded Optomen's in-depth work to perfectly portray an "engrossing and horrifying" story.



VP Commissioning, Entertainment, at Discovery Charlotte Reid added a statement that resonated with Laycock said. Per Reid, they created the story from both Depp and Heard's perspectives so the viewers could learn more details from them.

How "Depp vs. Heard" Created

Fans can expect the documentary to tell the story from the day Depp and Heard tied knots in 2015 until their shocking divorce in 2017.

The main case that will be included in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article that called him a wife-beater.

"Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence," co-CEO at Optomen Nick Hornby said.

Aside from "Depp vs. Heard," two more documentaries are being made in the US and UK that will also focus on the duo's recent legal trouble. Details about the other documentaries remain unknown.

