Country artist Mickey Guyton updated her fans regarding her 9-month-old son Grayson, asking for prayers saying he was sent to the ICU.

The singer tweeted Thursday night, November 18, which read, "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray."

I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 19, 2021

This was followed by Guyton's followers replying to her tweet with supportive comments and wishes for his good health. Grayson is her son, which she shares with her four-year-long husband, Grant Savoy.

The Following Day

The "Better Than You Left Me" singer later on updated the next day regarding her little boy, posting, "He's not in the clear but he's on the mend." The tweet was attached with a photo of the infant carried by his father, Savoy, in the hospital.

"Thank you for your prayers. I will update y'all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support," the singer concluded her post. The 37-year-old was replied to by fellow artists Maren Morris and Lukas Graham, offering their support after what had happened.

He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support. pic.twitter.com/wxLrSru3Rg — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 19, 2021



Graham said, "Oh poor darling. It's heartbreaking when our little ones go through illness," attaching heart emojis. Morris also left a short note, saying, "I'm so glad he's on the mend. What an unimaginable day for you all as parents. Sending all my love."

Guyton On Her Motherhood Stage

For the holiday, baby Grayson was seen healthy dressed up as an astronaut for his first Halloween back in October, for which his mother posted on Instagram. In the post, it captioned, "Got Gray his first Halloween costume. I am officially done with my little rocket man."



Last March, Guyton also got interviewed by People in 10's Andrea Boehlke ahead of the Grammy Awards, talking about how she has been enjoying first-time motherhood.

"Being a mom is probably one of the greatest things I will ever experience," she said, adding that it's been "awesome" to "just look at this baby's face that you held in your body for so long. There's no other better feeling."

Mickey Guyton will be having her American Music Awards debut on November 21, Sunday, performing "All American."

