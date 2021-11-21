Antwain Fowler, a kid, popularly known for his viral video where he said "where we about to eat at," has tragically passed away at the young age of six.

His death was confirmed on his official Instagram page. TMZ suggested that it was his mother, China, who posted the photo with text that reads, "The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!!!!"

The photo was accompanied by a caption that says, "Never in a million years My heart is out my chest."

Although Antwain's mom did not confirm the cause of his death, the outlet says it could be related to an illness he's been suffering from for years.

The viral kid reportedly suffered autoimmune enteropathy, which restrains his body from absorbing nutrition.

His mom started a GoFundMe campaign to pay his hospital bills and other necessities. On the page, China gave an insight into what his condition is.

"Antwain Lee Fowler was diagnosed with Auto-immune Enterapothy in July of 2015. AIE is a rare immune deficiency disorder that attacks your intestines. Antwain has been hospitalized a countless number of times due to his poor health condition," she wrote.

She explained that Antwain had undergone over 25 surgeries despite his young age, and unlike many children, he was unable to drink milk or eat solid foods during the first stages of his life.

Today, the page has reached its goal of $50,000, and many fans are still donating while sending their deepest condolences.

Back when Antwain was suffering from his illness, China said their family "encountered a bump in a road." After his surgery, he got sick the next day.

She said the kid's surgery aspirated, which caused him to suffer from pneumonia, and parts of his lungs collapsed.

Fans Mourn For Antwain Fowler's Untimely Death

After the news of his death circulated online, many fans took to social media to express their sadness and send their condolences to the family.

"I'm so sad, journey well Champ, rest In perfect peace," one wrote.

"I'm honestly jaded but forever in spirit even if not in flesh RIP KING & we are wishing many blessings and more upon the family," another one wrote.

"i'm at a loss for words...praying extremely hard for you and your family as y'all get through this tough time little man bought laughs and smiles to many people and will definitely be missed," one commented.

