Priyanka Chopra recently made a big move online, and fans started to get worried that she and her husband Nick Jonas might be the next couple to break up as a slur of celebrity couples are separating over the past few weeks; could this be true?

Eagle-eyed fans recently took to Twitter to air their thoughts out about Chopra's social media move. They noticed that the actress removed the last name "Jonas" on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, as her display name was initially "Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

"Surname.....????? Divorce loading," one fan wrote.

"She changed her SM profile to just Priyanka It was Priyanka Chopra Jonas before," one fan pointed out.

"If nick jonas and priyanka chopra broke up, I demand he dates Miley Cyrus immediately," one fan tweeted.

Despite many users speculating whether they're getting a divorce or not, many fans defended the actress by saying it's normal for women to do it, and it doesn't necessarily equate to a breakup.

Just removing a surname(which was an add on after marriage)from her real Self-made Name; just on social media, Does really means *she’s getting a divorce*? I mean wtf! This world truly doesn’t deserve any women specially strong-headed/society’s norm breaking women #PriyankaChopra — 🎀Neha🎀 (@neha10ulkar) November 22, 2021

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Speaks Out

After the rumors spread like wildfire on the internet, the actress's mother, Madhu Chopra, reacted to the situation.

According to a source who spoke to the Times of India, her mother denies all the allegations saying the rumors are "rubbish" and "baseless."

"Don't believe these baseless rumours," the insider said.

At the time of this writing, Priyanka Chopra did not give an insight as to why she removed her husband's last name on all of her social media accounts.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Relationship

According to Elle Magazine, the couple's connection began in 2016 when the singer made a big move to his now-wife.

He said he made the first move by messaging the actress on Twitter. He reportedly wrote, "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," Chopra replied, "my team can read this. Why don't you just text me."

After testing for several months, the couple reconnected at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas got on one knee publicly and told the actress that she's "real" before asking her, "where have you been all my life?"

In 2018, rumors began swirling that the two were already dating. They were spotted countless times, like watching concerts and attending sports events together.

The couple later got engaged and married in the same year. They had two wedding ceremonies; one in the United States and one in India.

