WWE superstar Seth Rollins shared what he felt after a fan spiked him while he was filming his part on "Monday Night Raw."

"Monday Night Raw" unpredicted wrestling event happened after Rollins' fan speared him while he was walking on a ramp to the stage. After the incident occurred, the wrestler finally broke his silence and expressed how shocked and terrified he was.

In a quick interview with a news outlet, Rollins said that the man who attacked him should be banned. For what it's worth, the authorities already did their part by charging the 24-year-old named Elisah Spencer with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs for being troublesome during a live sporting event.

"It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay," he said.

Rollins reportedly had second thoughts about whether it was part of the show since he did not know what was happening. But when the man began pinning him down, he began removing the fan's hands and legs while the staff also pulled the fan away from him.



Fortunately, he was not injured following the attack. In the end, he assured everyone was safe and that everything was okay.

What Happened During The Monday "Raw"?

Several users already shared the now-viral video online, showing the fan placing Collins in a headlock upon hitting him.

The New York Police Department revealed that the fan left his seat and jumped over a metal barricade before tacking Rollins while he was walking up a ramp. When he tried pinning down the wrestler, the referee and WWE staff tried separating them.

WWE already released a statement saying it was not fake and ensured that the suspect would be prosecuted.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," a company spokesperson said. "The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Spencer entered the custody at the arena after his action led to Collins suffer from a cut lip and caused a massive scene at the event.

