Despite reports that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating, Kanye West, Kim's estranged husband, isn't giving up on their marriage anytime soon.

Despite the reality star filed for divorce in Februaryand moving on with the "Saturday Night Live" actor, the "Donda" hitmaker brazenly uploaded an old photo of him and Kim kissing on Friday morning.

The 44-year-old musician also shared a screenshot from a TMZ piece with the headline "Kanye West Says God Will Reunite Kim and Him, Inspire Millions."

On his Instagram Story, Kanye also tagged his estranged wife and TMZ.

The "Gold Digger" rapper doesn't seem to mind that she's moved on since he's running a campaign to reclaim her.

Though Kanye is currently trying everything he can to catch the attention of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, sources tell Hollywood Life that she has already made up her decision and will not be reconciling with the Grammy winner anytime soon.

"Make no mistake about it, Kim is not getting back together with Kanye."

The insider went on to say, "Kim has not given Kanye any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out."

In fact, "Kim already told Kanye that their marriage was done months ago when she filed for divorce."

Aside from the photos he shared on social media, Kanye West made news after speaking at Skid Row in Los Angeles, telling an audience that he "made errors," but that he thought God will bring him and Kim Kardashian back together.

The former power couple has been co-parenting their children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, despite their breakup.

Kim Kardashian also bought Kanye West out of their joint Hidden Hills property.

Why would Kanye post this LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/dMYzAcPfxA — it ain’t fun Paramore! (@stuckiny2k) November 26, 2021

READ ALSO: Brad Pitt Sparks Health Concerns After Dropping to 143 Pounds Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle That Is 'Killing' Him?

kim and Pete seeing kanye’s story pic.twitter.com/DXvDyXQG09 — farouhita🏳️ (@farouhitawalahi) November 26, 2021

According to the insider, they have shared most of their assets peacefully, and Kanye is happy with the co-parenting arrangement they came up with.

Kim's new friendship with Pete, on the other hand, has influenced his current perspective.

"It wasn't until Kanye saw that Kim was moving on too that he decided that he and Kim were going to work things out, but it is too late for that and it is not how this works."

Kanye is also reportedly so bothered by her hanging out with Pete Davidson, who was once his friend.

"The fact that Kim started to hang out with Pete bothered Kanye in general and now that he sees she is really enjoying being around him, her family thinks it is just making him that much more upset."

With Kim Kardashian flaunting her new relationship with Pete Davidson, it's clear she has no intention of reconciling with Kanye West.

READ MORE: Celine Dion On The Verge of Death? Canadian Singer Replaced on Las Vegas Residency Because of Health Problems