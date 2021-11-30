Kanye West is rumored to be starting his own church, and he plans to seek the help of one well-known celebrity to serve as the face of his religion.

According to the National Enquirer, the Grammy-winning rapper feels Justin Bieber can assist disseminate the Ye's message.

The outlet said the "Peaches" singer previously attended Kanye's church service, and the "Donda" rapper wants to take advantage of his relationship with him.

"Kanye wants Justin to be a full partner in what he's creating. He believes Justin has the makings of a great spiritual leader."

Justin and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber are currently attending the Christian megachurch Churchome after leaving Hillsong Church following the public revelation of pastor Carl Lentz's adultery.

According to the source, Justin is intrigued by the prospect of becoming a pastor, which is why he is expected to accept Kanye West's offer.

"Justin was messed up for years by drugs and alcohol and says finding God has turned his life around."

They added, "He's been close with Kanye for a long time and loves the idea of teaming up with him for a holy cause."

The Real Story Behind Kanye West's Church Plans

Though it's extremely plausible considering Kanye West has a lot of strange intentions in his life, the claim should be taken with a grain of salt.

Kanye, Justin, or their agents have made no declaration that they intend to do this jointly.

This big scheme will almost certainly be covered by other major media sites.

Kanye West Has Taken Down All of His Instagram Posts

After pleading with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to mend their marriage, the 44-year-old allegedly erased all of his Instagram postings.

His page's profile photo has likewise darkened.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life a few days ago, "Kim has not made any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out. Kim already told Kanye that their marriage was done months ago when she filed for divorce."

Meanwhile, the founder of KKW Beauty has claimed that he has no plans to reconcile with his ex-wife, who is now rumored to be dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. The star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is back. "It's almost humiliating for him at this point," the Hollywood Life insider continued.

