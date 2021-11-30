Nicolas Cage added another role under his belt after leading over 100 flicks throughout his decades old career.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Cage has been cast to star in the upcoming monster movie by Universal Pictures, titled "Renfield."

The news outlet detailed the actor will play the role of Dracula in the Chris McKay-directed flick. Working with McKay - who created "The Tomorrow Way" and "The Lego Batman Movie" among others - include David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst as co-producers.

Meanwhile, Samantha Nisenboim serves as the executive producer.

Cage's character will be based on Bram Stoker's novel, "Dracula," which tells the story of a patient who is obsessed in drinking blood. The character thinks he would find immortality if he keeps on drinking it.

"Renfield" will be the actor's latest major studio movie in years following his 2011's "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance." Cage also recently starred in several hit indie films like "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent" and "Pig."



Before the confirmation of Cage's participation, Robert Kirkman sat down for an interview on the "Fatman Beyond" podcast and shared his thoughts about the upcoming flick.

"We're doing this cool movie for Universal that's a focus on Renfield. It's a story about him being Dracula's henchman, and how shitty a job that is. It's a fun, extremely violent comedy, because I've got a crutch and it's violence," he said.

Nicholas Cage Grinding In The Industry

His new role arrived after the actor revealed he would never retire from acting, telling Entertainment Weekly he would never leave something that makes him healthier.

"That can't happen. To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it. I'm healthier when I'm working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I'm never going to retire. Where are we now, 117 movies?" he explained.

READ ALSO: Alec Baldwin Deserves To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter? Internet Comments 'Harsh Truth' About 'Rust' Incident

However, he did note that he wants to try something else that he ended up leaving Hollywood. Per the actor, it would be terrifying for him to work for any Hollywood films even on a simple Disney movie.

Though he has hit projects, Cage reportedly wants to continue working on almost-forgettable works instead. In addition, he also no longer wants to go to premieres since those became "too bizarre" for him already.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp's Power: 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Star Snubs Cancel Culture With Recent Milestone