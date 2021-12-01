With nostalgia films at the forefront of Hollywood's radar, director Calmatic is bringing his own style of filmmaking to a couple projects that hold a special place in the '90s sentimentality. According to Deadline, the Old Town Road director has recently completed a reboot of the Kid n' Play comedy House Party and is set to start production on another popular film from yesteryear, namely White Men Can't Jump from 1992.

White Men Can't Jump, for those who may not be in the know, is a sports comedy about two talented basketball hustlers, Woody Harrelson, who pretends to be two left feet on the court, and Wesley Snipes, a street baller who sets up high stakes games at inner city courts only to get paired up with Harrelson under the pretense that don't know each other in order to rake in some quick cash throughout California. The film was a big hit with audiences for the duos' quick wit and on screen chemistry.

Details are vague at the moment about who will be playing the two leads or what the plot for the film will entail for this iteration. As for the director, Calmatic has been making a name for himself for years directing commercials and music videos for artists such as Khalid, Ty Dolla $ign, Pharrell Williams, and Jay-Z, but it was his breakthrough directing on Old Town Road by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus that put him on Hollywood's radar.

Unfortunately, at this time White Men Can't Jump is in the early stages of pre production, so release dates have not been established.