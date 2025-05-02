Marvel Studios' latest film, "Thunderbolts*," has set a new record for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by featuring the longest post-credits scene in franchise history.

The movie, which brings together a team of anti-heroes including Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, US Agent, Ghost, and Taskmaster, delivers not just one but two post-credits scenes running for a total of two minutes and 54 seconds.

The first of the two scenes, which appears mid-credits, is a lighthearted moment centered on Red Guardian (Alexei Shostakov). In this sequence, Alexei, sporting a new look with short hair and a mustache, tries to convince a woman in a grocery store to buy a box of Wheaties featuring the New Avengers on the front. The woman, however, fails to recognize him as one of the heroes featured on the cereal box, leading to her abandoning the purchase.

The second, more significant post-credits scene arrives after all the credits have rolled. The scene is set 14 months after the main events of the film and shows the newly dubbed New Avengers settling into their headquarters, now called the Watchtower, formerly Avengers Tower.

During the second sequence, the team discusses legal trouble with Sam Wilson, the current Captain America, who is unhappy about their use of the "Avengers" name and is threatening a lawsuit. Red Guardian, ever resourceful, suggests alternative team names to avoid copyright issues, even showing off a new suit emblazoned with "Avengerz" spelled with a "Z". The scene also features Bob (The Sentry), who refuses to use his powers due to the risk of unleashing his dangerous alter ego, The Void. The post-credits moment culminates with the team receiving an alert about an incoming interdimensional spacecraft. Satellite images reveal the ship bears the iconic "4" logo, signaling the arrival of the Fantastic Four and setting the stage for the MCU's next phase.

The post-credit scenes in "Thunderbolts*" have surpassed the combined length of all five post-credit scenes in "The Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2," which previously held the record.