Lionsgate has officially announced the lead cast for the highly anticipated prequel, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

Joseph Zada will portray a young Haymitch Abernathy, while Whitney Peak has been chosen to play Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch's girlfriend and a key figure in his backstory. This casting news was confirmed on Wednesday.

"After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out—not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-President Erin Westerman said. "We can't wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series."

The film, based on Suzanne Collins' bestselling 2025 novel, takes audiences back to Panem, 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's story begins. The narrative centers on 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, who is selected as a tribute for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. This event is infamous for doubling the number of tributes to 48.

Woody Harrelson previously portrayed the older Haymitch in the original films, but this prequel explores the origins and emotional journey of the character as he fights to survive the deadly arena and forms a bond with Lenore Dove.

Zada, who will step into the role of Haymitch, is recognized for his recent work in the Amazon Prime series "We Were Liars" and Netflix's "East of Eden." Peak, cast as Lenore Dove Baird, is best known for her role as Zoya Lott in the "Gossip Girl" reboot and will also appear in the upcoming thriller "Shiver."

Francis Lawrence, who directed previous installments of the franchise, returns to helm the film, working from a screenplay by Billy Ray. Producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, along with executive producer Cameron MacConomy, are leading the project.