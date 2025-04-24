NBC is officially reviving the beloved medical dramedy"Royal Pains," with Mark Feuerstein set to return as Dr. Hank Lawson.

The reboot, currently in development, will bring back key members of the original creative team and promises to continue the story several years after the events of the original series. NBC confirmed that Feuerstein will not only star in the reboot but also serve as an executive producer.

The new series will be written and executive produced by Andrew Lenchewski, co-creator of the original "Royal Pains," and Michael Rauch, who was a writer, director, and executive producer during the show's eight-season run. Rich Frank, another executive producer from the original, is also returning for the project. Universal Content Productions (UCP), a division of Universal Studio Group, will handle production duties, according to Deadline.

The original series followed Hank, a talented New York ER doctor who, after being unfairly discredited, started a concierge medical practice in the Hamptons, catering to wealthy and influential clients. The new series is expected to explore how Hank's life and career have evolved, though specific plot details remain under wraps.

While Feuerstein is confirmed to return, no announcements have been made regarding the involvement of other original cast members such as Paulo Costanzo, Reshma Shetty, Brooke D'Orsay, Campbell Scott, Jill Flint, Ben Shenkman, or Henry Winkler. Additional details about the "Royal Pains" reboot are expected to be announced soon.

The original "Royal Pains" aired from 2009 to 2016, spanning eight seasons and becoming one of USA Network's signature "Blue Sky" dramas alongside hits like "Suits," "Psych," and "Monk."

NBC's decision to reboot "Royal Pains" follows a recent wave of revivals from the USA Network era. The network recently launched "Suits: LA," a spinoff of the legal drama "Suits," and Peacock has expanded franchises like "Psych" and "Monk" with new films.