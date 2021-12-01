Barstool Sports is BAITING US, and it's WORKING.

Yesterday, the popular culture site posted a list of Power Rankings of the top 10 Christmas movies of all time, and their list was suspect to say the least.

Power Ranking the top Christmas movies of all time pic.twitter.com/q175Ez1tYx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 30, 2021

Of course, all of Twitter immediately picked up on how insane these rankings were, and Home Alone 3 was trending in no time - because for all the Christmas movies that could show up in a Top 10 list, everyone knows that is not one. Kevin McAllister isn’t even in it. That was a smart move. They JUST DID THIS TO US with a power rankings list for top female singers of all time - they make one that’s like, ALMOST correct, sprinkle in a few obvious wrong answers in high enough slots to make people mad, and then sit back and collect the reblogs and replies and attention as everyone tries to fix their lists.

Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time pic.twitter.com/tQJOHnhl6I — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 16, 2021

The thing is, though, that it works even if you're FULLY AWARE of what they're doing. We can't NOT talk about how Home Alone 3 is an egregious choice - because if we didn't, a little voice in the back of our head would be going, "wait, is that a good movie? I've never actually seen it, I just kind of assumed it was bad...but no, wait, there's still AT LEAST ten better ones, and I can name them."

Speaking of which, here are all of the other bones we have to pick with this list:

Home Alone 2 is good, but not good enough to be top 10 material WITH the first one. Share, Kevin. Fred Claus? Third? Over the classics? Are you insane? Same for Bad Santa. Where is the Grinch? WHERE ARE THE RANKIN BASS MOVIES?!

Here are MY answers, sure to make an equal number of people (including my coworkers) just as angry and confused - and as a bonus, we'll also link you to directly where you can watch them.